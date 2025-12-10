Masha Slamovich Reportedly Done With TNA Wrestling

As reported by PWMania.com, former TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich was removed from television following allegations of domestic abuse related to her past relationship with AKIRA.

A friend of AKIRA shared over 100 screenshots of alleged conversations in which Slamovich appeared to admit to hitting AKIRA and engaging in acts of emotional abuse.

In response to the allegations, TNA announced it would investigate the matter, and Slamovich was pulled from her scheduled match against Ash By Elegance at TNA Victory Road.

At the time, it was also reported that her contract with TNA was nearing its expiration.

According to Fightful Select, Slamovich is now officially done with TNA Wrestling, and she no longer appears on the TNA roster page.

While WWE had shown interest in her before the allegations, it remains unclear whether they still do following these events.

Since the allegations emerged, Slamovich has not made any public comments.