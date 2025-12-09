Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 12/7/2025

TNA Wrestling held its latest round of television tapings last Sunday night at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas for upcoming episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and Xplosion.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Bodyslam.net:

Xplosion:

– Myla Grace def. Killer Kelly.

– Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) def. Brock Anderson and CW Anderson.

iMPACT:

– There was a Fir$t Cla$$ Penthouse segment, where Rich Swann nailed AJ Francis with a cross body off the top rope through a table.

– The Elegance Brand (M By Elegance and Heather by Elegance) def. The Angel Warriors (Xia Brookside and TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Ying Lee) via pinfall. Dani Luna made her way out and attacked Lee during the match.

– NXT-TNA liaison Arianna Grace makes her way out with a group of NXT talent behind her. She explains why she attacked her father (Santino Marella). Arianna then explains that she wanted to carve out her own name and didn’t want to be stuck in her father’s shadow.

– Order 4’s Mustafa Ali def. The Home Town Man. After the match, Order 4 attacked the Home Town Man. Elijah then makes his way out and Order 4 scatters.

– Myron Reed def. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel via pinfall over Zachary Wentz. (Leon Scott was on commentary)

– The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) made their way out to the ring. TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) made their way out to the top of the ramp. Matt then challenged them and Vincent says they don’t want to fight as he wants to help them grow.

– Krystall Poppin makes her way out to perform Tessa Blanchard’s song.

– “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore def. Jody Threat, Indi Hartwell and Jada Stone.

– The System make their way out. They then hype up JDC’s last ever match with the group. They’ll take on Leon Slater, Cedric Alexander and the Hardys.

– “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian (c) def. Bear Bronson to retain his TNA World Championship. After the match, “The Realest” Mike Santana makes his way out. He announces that his World Title rematch is now taking place on the Thursday Night iMPACT AMC debut.

– Team 1 (Mara Sadé, BDE, Eric Young, Cassie Lee and Dezmond Xavier) def. Team 2 (Ryan Nemeth, Rosemary, Mance Warner, Jake Something and Jessica McKay) via pinfall when Sadé pinned Rosemary.

– Matt and Jeff Hardy make their way out and reference The Righteous. The Righteous are. then shown and have the Hardy family on a wall with candles underneath them. The Righteous then say they don’t want to fight right now. The Hardys vs. The Righteous is made official for TNA Genesis.

– Dani Luna def. Harley Hudson. After the match, Dani attacked Harley. Léi Ying Lee then comes out to try and save Harley. Lee then gets choked out by Dani. Myla Grace and Xia Brookside then come out and Dani lays them out as well. Dani then stands tall over all of them holding up the TNA Knockouts World Title.

– All of Order 4 then comes out to the ring. Ali starts trash talking Elijah. Elijah then comes out on a horse and Order 4 flees. Elijah is on a horse chasing Mustafa Ali.

– “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin (c) def. Stacks via disqualification to retain his TNA International Championship after Arianna Grace raked the eyes of Maclin. After the match, Maclin is getting attacked by the group. Matt Cardona then comes out to make the save.

– TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella makes his way out to preside the contract signing. Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian are both out. Santino says regardless of who wins, the title must be defended at Genesis two days later. Nic Nemeth then comes out with the Call Your Shot trophy and says he is calling his shot at the AMC debut show after Frankie and Santana are done with their match.

– Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater def. The System via pinfall when Cedric Alexander pinned Moose.