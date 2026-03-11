WWE EVOLVE Results – March 11, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Robert Stone announces that the new general manager of EVOLVE will be Timothy Thatcher. Thatcher then came out to say that he is no “general manager”, but since this is the place where the work starts, he is the “foreman” of EVOLVE instead. Thatcher then said since Kendal Grey and Jackson Drake are full-time NXT talent, he is instituting something called the Final Evolution where the champions defend their titles one last time and either vacate the belts on top or lose to the new standard-bearer. Kendal Grey’s will be tonight against Tyra Mae Steele and next week, Drake has his match. Harlem Lewis then came out to put his name in there for the title shot and Thatcher said that he would have to earn it.

– Kendal Grey had a locker room promo about how she’s going to stay on top of the mountain and Tyra Mae Steele is the next on the list to end on a high note.

– Harlem Lewis defeated Sam Holloway via pinfall.

– Luca Crusifino is debuting a new gimmick about being all about vibes.

– Tyra Mae Steele addressed how she plans to beat Kendal Grey for the belt tonight.

– Harley Riggins defeated Trill London via pinfall. Dante Chen came out to say Riggins and Kam Hendrix are a disgrace to the WWE PC for having beaten up Tate Wilder. Hendrix then challenged Chen to a match for next week.

– Aaron Rourke pitched to Timothy Thatcher that Jackson Drake doesn’t deserve to leave EVOLVE with his head held high. The final straw was the 10-man tag team match when they left their teammates. Rourke feels like he represents the spirit of EVOLVE as the diamond in the rough of the ID program. He wants to be the man to put Drake’s title reign to an end and Thatcher agrees.

– Kendal Grey (c) defeated Tyra Mae Steele via pinfall to retain her WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship. After the match, Grey cut a promo thanking the fans for their support and she vacated the belt to Thatcher.