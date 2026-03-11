WWE Removes Ricky Saints Segment From Social Media After Fan Backlash

A segment featuring Ricky Saints during the March 3, 2026 episode of WWE NXT has reportedly been removed from WWE’s social media platforms after receiving a negative reaction from fans.

On that episode, Saints delivered a mock “concert” aimed at poking fun at Joe Hendry, the reigning NXT World Champion. While the segment was intended to build toward their ongoing storyline, it quickly drew criticism online.

Some fans even referenced comments made in 2023 by Adam Copeland, who once described Saints as a “vanilla midget rip-off of The Rock.”

According to a report from Fightful, the concert segment was later removed from WWE’s official Twitter/X account after the online response proved unfavorable.

Fightful noted that several sources within NXT clarified that Saints himself was not responsible for pitching or writing the segment.

Those the outlet spoke with in NXT “said the segment wasn’t a Ricky Saints pitch or idea, and wasn’t written by him, as he’s tried to lean away from things on WWE TV that would draw comparisons to what The Rock has done on TV.”

The report also indicated that internal reactions to the segment were largely mixed, with the backstage response described as “lukewarm.” However, those within the company reportedly do not believe the situation will have any lasting negative impact on either Saints or Hendry.

According to the same sources, both performers rebounded effectively with their match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day, which helped shift attention back to the in-ring rivalry between the two stars.