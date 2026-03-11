Former WWE Star Shotzi Blackheart Asks For Help Finding Missing Brother

Former WWE star Shotzi Blackheart took to social media to ask for help locating her missing brother.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Shotzi revealed that her brother Deano had gone missing in San Francisco after his vehicle was discovered crashed in the Fort Mason and Marina District area.

“MISSING PERSON – SAN FRANCISCO

My brother Deano is missing. His car was found crashed near Fort Mason/ Marina District – San Francisco, and security footage shows him walking away from the vehicle afterward. He may be confused or disoriented. He is currently undergoing dialysis and is not himself, so we are very worried about his safety. If you see him PLEASE contact immediately: Detective Smith 415 561 5146 Please share this to help us find him.”

According to Shotzi, security footage shows Deano leaving the vehicle after the crash, raising concerns about his wellbeing. She also noted that he is currently undergoing dialysis treatment and may be disoriented, prompting serious concern from family members.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Smith at the number provided in the message.

Everyone at PWMania sends their best wishes to Shotzi and her family, hoping that her brother is found safe and returns home soon.