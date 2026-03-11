Rey Fenix Explains Why The Lucha Brothers Haven’t Reunited In WWE

WWE star Rey Fenix recently addressed why fans have not yet seen a reunion of the popular tag team known as The Lucha Brothers alongside his brother Penta.

During an appearance on the RRBG Podcast, Fenix discussed the situation and explained that while he misses teaming with his brother, the current period has provided both wrestlers with an opportunity to showcase themselves individually inside the ring.

“I see it this way—that it’s not bad. Obviously, I miss wrestling with my brother. I miss fighting and working with him every day whenever we’re working, but it’s a great opportunity we have to show who we are individually.

I have worked with Je’Von Evans, I worked in his time with Andrade, I’m working now with Sami Zayn, and I also worked with Rey Mysterio at the most recent AAA events. I think it’s a good opportunity both for us as wrestlers and for the audience to see something different.

Obviously, and believe me, they surely know that people are waiting for the Lucha Brothers, and the Lucha Brothers are waiting for the moment as well. But something that lucha libre and this sport has taught me is patience.

It’s going to be the right moment, the correct moment that the Lucha Brothers deserve. It’s not that we don’t deserve it and that you don’t deserve to see the Lucha Brothers today. But I know that when the moment comes, it will be the right moment and the correct one.

Let’s not forget that it’s a company with many years of history that has handled wrestling and entertainment in the best way. That’s why it is the best company and the number one in the world.”

Since arriving in WWE, Fenix has been featured in singles competition and high-profile matches alongside several notable names, including Je’Von Evans, Andrade, Sami Zayn, and legendary luchador Rey Mysterio during recent Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide events.

While fans continue to anticipate the eventual reunion of The Lucha Brothers, Fenix indicated that both he and Penta are willing to wait for the right moment for the team to return.

For now, both competitors remain focused on building their individual legacies before eventually bringing the dynamic tag team back together.