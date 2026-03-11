John Morrison Reveals Why Vince McMahon Forced Him To Change His WWE Name

Veteran WWE star John Morrison recently shared the story behind his transition from the “Johnny Nitro” persona to the “John Morrison” name during his early run in WWE.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Morrison recalled that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had repeatedly expressed concerns that the “Nitro” surname didn’t sound like a name suitable for a top champion. Those concerns reportedly became more urgent shortly after Morrison captured the ECW World Championship in 2007.

“Vince had mentioned a few times that Johnny Nitro is not like a champions name,” Morrison stated. When asked if the issue was the name’s association with WCW Monday Nitro, Morrison confirmed: “Yes. The week after [winning the title], Vince walked up to me in catering, which is rare, said, ‘Gotta change your name. Gotta have a new name.’ Put a paper down on the table and a pen, and just make a list.”

Morrison explained that he was put on the spot to come up with potential ring names immediately. Initially, he tried brainstorming options that followed the “M and M” pattern used during his previous tag team run. As he continued writing, he began listing names inspired by famous figures, including Brando and Morrison, to see what might fit his character.

Ultimately, the name “John Morrison” was placed at the very top of the list he handed to McMahon.

“A couple hours later, I handed this list to Vince, and he just went like this and read the top, was like, ‘John Morrison, like it, that’s it,’” Morrison recalled.

Following the change, Morrison revamped his overall presentation to align with the character that would later become known as “The Guru of Greatness.” He adopted a more stylized look, including flat-ironing his hair — inspired by the look of actress Farrah Fawcett — and wearing aviator sunglasses. The updated aesthetic quickly drew comparisons to legendary rock singer Jim Morrison.

Morrison also revealed that he collaborated with Stephanie McMahon on the cinematic presentation used in his entrance videos. As someone who studied film in college, Morrison initially pitched an elaborate idea involving a Phantom camera setup. However, Stephanie ultimately recommended a simpler production approach using a live camera switch into slow motion.

The character and presentation would go on to become one of Morrison’s most recognizable WWE personas during his run in the late 2000s.