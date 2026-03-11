WWE NXT Results – March 10, 2026

Location: WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, Florida

Commentary Team: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

WWE NXT aired live on March 10, 2026 from the WWE Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida. The show featured Joe Hendry and Myles Borne taking on Ricky Saints and Ethan Page in the main event, Sol Ruca facing Lainey Reid, and the finals of the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament between Thea Hail and Wren Sinclair.

Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame Open The Show

New NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley opened the show and reflected on her journey to the championship. Paxley admitted that for a long time she felt like she was doing everything wrong, constantly trying to be noticed, accepted, and even questioning whether she should be “less Tatum” just to fit in.

She said everything became clear at Vengeance Day. Paxley made it clear she didn’t win the championship because of The Culling, because someone carried her there, or because she got lucky. Instead, she credited the fans for reminding her to keep going whenever she felt alone. Standing in the ring with the title around her waist, Paxley said she finally had the confidence she had been searching for her entire life.

Izzi Dame interrupted the celebration and sarcastically congratulated Paxley. Dame then played footage from Paxley’s past and accused her of being completely fake. According to Dame, Paxley hadn’t changed at all and was still the same “weirdo outcast” she had always been.

Dame told Paxley she was simply wearing another mask and demanded the NXT Women’s North American Championship back.

As Paxley turned around, she noticed members of The Culling standing on the ring apron. The distraction allowed Dame to blast Paxley with a big boot before planting her with a powerbomb. Dame stood tall with the championship belt to end the segment.

Backstage, Ricky Saints was seen yelling at a frustrated Ethan Page following the fallout from Vengeance Day. Saints questioned why Page spun the title so hard, while Page admitted he knew he had missed the mark the moment it left his hands.

Saints told Page that what matters now is both of them becoming champions again. He laid out the scenario for their main event tag match. If Page pinned Myles Borne, he could re-enter the North American Championship picture. If Saints pinned Joe Hendry, he could earn a spot in the Stand & Deliver main event.

Jasper Troy vs. Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight – Triple Threat Match

Jasper Troy immediately dominated the match, overpowering both Sean Legacy and Eli Knight with a series of power moves. Troy launched Knight with a Biel, crushed both opponents with a chokeslam, and continued controlling the pace with brute strength.

Knight eventually fought back with a SuperKick Party that sent Troy to the outside. At ringside, Keanu Carver suddenly appeared and attacked Troy, chokeslamming him through the announce table before trash talking Booker T.

Back inside the ring, Legacy and Knight traded momentum with a series of counters and near falls. Legacy connected with a lifting reverse DDT, while Knight answered with a springboard crossbody and step-up moonsault.

Troy eventually returned to the ring and wiped out both opponents with a spinebuster, a double Samoan drop, and a chokeslam on Knight for a near fall.

The match ended in chaotic fashion when Legacy delivered a running Slice Bread followed by a 450 Splash. Knight immediately followed with a moonsault, and both men pinned Troy at the same time.

After the match, Knight and Legacy showed respect by shaking hands.

Winners: Sean Legacy & Eli Knight via Double Pinfall

Backstage, Tatum Paxley continued searching for Izzi Dame and encountered Shiloh Hill in the storage truck. Hill offered to help her find The Culling before they left the Performance Center.

The Birthright were shown preparing for their match. Arianna Grace celebrated defending the TNA Knockouts World Championship over the weekend and said it was now Lexis King and Uriah Connors’ turn to pick up a win.

The No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Lexis King & Uriah Connors (w/ The Birthright)

Charlie Dempsey and Uriah Connors began the match with a technical grappling exchange. Dempsey and Tavion Heights gained the early advantage using their amateur wrestling backgrounds to control the pace.

Lexis King eventually got involved and created an opening by slamming Dempsey’s head across the top rope, allowing Connors and King to isolate him.

Dempsey eventually reached Heights, who exploded into the match with multiple suplexes and took control.

However, chaos broke out on the floor and the momentum shifted when William Regal and Finlay appeared on the stage. Moments later, Dempsey shocked everyone by attacking his own partner Tavion Heights with a German suplex on the floor.

Connors followed with a sliding boot, and King delivered The Coronation to score the win.

After the match, it was revealed that Charlie Dempsey had joined The Birthright as Regal and Finlay looked on.

Winners: The Birthright via Pinfall

Later backstage, it was revealed that Shiloh Hill had removed all the tires from The Culling’s SUV before they attempted to leave the building. Robert Stone brought Hill back inside the Performance Center to address the situation.

Tony D’Angelo Addresses The NXT Universe

Tony D’Angelo came to the ring and said that when he returned to NXT he had two goals.

The first was dealing with DarkState, and he said that mission ended at Vengeance Day after his brutal war with Dion Lennox.

Tony then explained his second goal: winning the NXT Championship.

D’Angelo said he looked in the mirror while he was away and realized there was one thing he had never accomplished. He buried the old version of himself and returned stronger and more focused than ever.

Addressing Joe Hendry directly, Tony warned him to prepare himself because he will not be denied in his pursuit of the NXT Championship.

Backstage, Sol Ruca congratulated Lola Vice on defeating Kelani Jordan in NXT Underground. Lola said she felt good knocking Kelani out and told Sol she believes she could be the next NXT Women’s Champion.

Sol responded by saying she plans to take the title from Jacy Jayne next week and get revenge on Zaria. Lola said if that happens, she wants to face Sol at Stand & Deliver.

Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid (w/ Fatal Influence)

Sol Ruca controlled the early portion of the match with her athletic offense, including The Wave and an Orihara moonsault to the outside.

Fatal Influence soon interfered when Fallon Henley distracted the referee and Jacy Jayne tripped Ruca from the outside. The distraction allowed Reid to gain control with a series of strikes and near falls, including a Gory Bomb.

Ruca fought back with a German suplex, missile dropkick, and running knee strike, but Reid continued pushing the pace with a Blue Thunder Bomb and a slingshot stunner.

After several close near falls from both competitors, Ruca avoided a running pump knee and finally connected with The Sol Snatcher to secure the victory.

After the match, Ruca stared down both Jacy Jayne and Zaria.

Winner: Sol Ruca via Pinfall

Robert Stone was shown backstage speaking with Elio LeFleur, Eli Knight, and Sean Legacy. LeFleur said he didn’t want to sit through another tournament to find a challenger, while Knight and Legacy argued they deserved opportunities after pinning Jasper Troy.

The Vanity Project interrupted and said they wanted to talk about the Tag Team Championships. Stone said he would consider the situation and also suggested Legacy and Knight could potentially team together.

Blake Howard interviewed Blake Monroe backstage about her win over Jaida Parker at Vengeance Day. Monroe said Jaida brought out a terrible side of her but she learned an important lesson — when you play with fire, you get burned.

She also declared herself the standard of the division and said she’s looking forward to performing at Stand & Deliver.

Tatum Paxley interrupted asking if either of them had seen Izzi Dame. Monroe said she hadn’t but made it clear she has her eyes on the Women’s North American Championship.

Thea Hail vs. Wren Sinclair – WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament Final

Thea Hail came out aggressively and nearly secured an early win with a standing moonsault.

Sinclair fought back with a running bulldog and rolling senton before the action spilled to the outside. Hail landed a suicide dive and looked to finish things from the top rope, but Sinclair avoided the flying crossbody.

The match ended when Hail attempted to lock in the Kimura once again, but Sinclair reversed the hold and forced Hail to tap out with The Final Wrench.

Winner: Wren Sinclair via Submission

Robert Stone later announced a tag team tournament beginning next week, with the winners earning a shot at The Vanity Project for the NXT Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver.

DarkState and OTM then began brawling inside Stone’s office.

Later, Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame got into a wild fight in the NXT parking lot. Robert Stone intervened and announced that Izzi will receive her rematch next week in Houston inside a Steel Cage.

Stone also confirmed that the Tag Team Championship tournament will conclude on March 31 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Joe Hendry & Myles Borne vs. Ricky Saints & Ethan Page

Joe Hendry and Ricky Saints started the match before Myles Borne tagged in and helped his team gain early momentum.

Saints and Page eventually isolated Borne and worked him over for several minutes with frequent tags and double-team offense.

Borne eventually created separation with The Slop Drop and tagged in Hendry, who exploded with offense including a fallaway slam, Olympic Slam, and an Attitude Adjustment.

The closing moments turned chaotic when Page attempted to introduce the NXT Championship into the match. Saints speared Hendry, and after a distraction allowed Page to make a blind tag, Page hit Twisted Grin onto the NXT Championship to steal the win.

Winners: Ricky Saints & Ethan Page via Pinfall

WWE NXT continues next week from Houston, Texas with an NXT Women’s North American Championship Steel Cage match between Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame, along with Booker T Appreciation Night.