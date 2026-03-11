Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Potential WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Veteran wrestling star Dustin Rhodes says he has no plans to return to WWE as an in-ring performer, but he would gladly accept an invitation to join the company’s Hall of Fame.

The 56-year-old Rhodes has been part of All Elite Wrestling since 2019, where he works both as an active wrestler and in a backstage role helping develop talent. While he has no desire to revisit his iconic Goldust persona, Rhodes admitted he would be honored if WWE eventually offered him a place in the Hall of Fame.

When asked by Fox News Digital whether he would be interested in such an induction, Rhodes responded positively.

“Absolutely,” Rhodes responded when Fox News Digital asked if he would be interested in going into the WWE Hall of Fame. “I’m a very humble guy though, it’s like, if it comes, it comes, whatever. I would love Cody to do it and my daughter, specifically both of them. That would be just great, the most meaningful, heartfelt. But if it comes, it comes, if it doesn’t, no big deal. I’ve had an awesome, incredible career, doing some great things.”

Rhodes has frequently spoken about how his run in AEW helped reignite his passion for professional wrestling. In December 2024, he signed a multi-year contract extension with the company and expressed his desire to finish his career with the promotion, noting that AEW is a place where he feels valued and appreciated.

In addition to his in-ring work, Rhodes serves as a mentor and coach to younger members of the roster, playing an important role behind the scenes.

“I feel like these last seven years in AEW, I’ve been really on top of my game because I’ve had more freedom to enjoy it, and it’s happier and you’re more passionate,” Rhodes explained. “Find your passion sometimes again, and you want to grow this company the best we can, and we’re all on the same page in AEW. We are doing the best that we can to get it to where it needs to be, and it’s growing. It’s getting huge.”

Rhodes is currently recovering from double knee replacement surgery that he underwent in August 2025. Despite the major procedure, he is optimistic about returning to the ring in the near future and hopes to continue wrestling for another couple of years before transitioning fully into his backstage producer role.

Before the injury, Rhodes also enjoyed success in Ring of Honor, where he captured both the ROH World Tag Team Championships and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.