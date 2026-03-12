Fort Wayne, IN. To Host WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event On May 23

WWE issued the following:

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA TO HOST WWE® SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT ON MAY 23

First Saturday Night’s Main Event to Emanate from Indiana in More Than 30 Years

Tickets On Sale Friday, March 20 at 10am Local

Presale Access Begins Thursday, March 19 at 10am Local

March 12, 2026 – WWE, in partnership with Visit Fort Wayne, today announced that Saturday Night’s Main Event will emanate live from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Saturday, May 23.

This marks the first time since 2014 that Fort Wayne will host a televised WWE event and the first time that Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held in Indiana since 1992.

Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event will go on sale starting Friday, March 20 at 10am local via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Thursday, March 19 at 10am local.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.