WWE Signs New Group Of Athletes To Performance Center

WWE has officially revealed its newest group of recruits set to begin training at the company’s WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The latest class features athletes from a variety of athletic backgrounds, including professional wrestling, powerlifting, and CrossFit, continuing WWE’s strategy of recruiting talent from multiple disciplines.

Leading the class is Rayne Leat, who competes on the independent scene under the name Rayne Leverkusen. The UK-based wrestler made a strong impression during WWE’s SummerSlam tryouts last year, where she was named MVP of the camp. Known as the “Maiden of Metal,” Leverkusen previously captured the PROGRESS Women’s Championship and has been widely viewed by industry scouts as one of the top emerging prospects from the European wrestling scene.

The new intake also includes several competitors with strong backgrounds in strength and conditioning sports.

Ellen Akesson joins the program from Sweden after building an impressive resume in powerlifting. She is a national champion in the sport and also holds an IFA World Championship in arm wrestling. Akesson has also served as a soldier-trained strength athlete.

Delia Schweizer, a CrossFit competitor and coach from Germany, is also part of the class. Schweizer has experience in weighted calisthenics and previously participated in the same SummerSlam tryout camp that helped launch Leverkusen’s path to WWE.

Another recruit, Ahmed Essam Samy Twfiq, arrives from Egypt as part of WWE’s ongoing efforts to expand its international talent pool. While his athletic background has received less attention within wrestling circles, he joins the developmental system as one of several international prospects recruited to train in Orlando.

These athletes will now begin training within WWE’s developmental system, with the goal of learning the company’s in-ring style and performance approach before potentially appearing on programming such as WWE NXT.

The announcement comes at a time when the NXT brand continues to evolve, with new champions emerging across the roster — including Tatum Paxley, who recently captured the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

As these new recruits begin their journey at the Performance Center, they will look to develop the skills necessary to eventually join WWE’s television roster.