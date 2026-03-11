Trick Williams Reveals Past WWE Legends He Studies

Trick Williams recently spoke with The Extra Point for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about where his aura comes from, as well as studying past WWE greats.

The following are some of the highlights.

On spoke about studying from past WWE greats such as Booker T, The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin: “I study all the greats. I mean, if I was gonna do this, when I decided I’m gonna be a WWE superstar, I looked at the greats who made me want to get into this business in the first place, talking about Stone Cold, I was three years old i opened a can of whoop ass my mom said I gotta stop watching wrestling. The Rock, I love how he can cut a promo and just capture the attendance, I’m sorry, the attention of everybody. Everybody was dialed in on what the rock had to say he had the swag he had the presence he had the aura you know i mean he just felt like a superstar. Booker T, you know, a lot of people say, don’t meet your heroes and you’re gonna be disappointed. Meeting Booker T was the exact opposite. From the jump, he took me under his wing and said, ‘hey, I love what you got. Let’s brush it up here. Let’s polish this. This is how you hit that move. When you hit that, make sure you flex your biceps because the people want to see how strong you are.’ Different stuff like that. Those three guys is what really drove me to this business. If I’m going to do it, it has to feel something like this. I’m not going to take the swag. I’m going to put my own swag on it.”

On where his ‘aura’ comes from: “Man, it comes from a long, long line of super fly guys that, you know, in my family. Start with my uncle, Sweet Baby James. That’s my great uncle, Sweet Baby James, out there in Philadelphia. Shout out to my uncle. Then my pops, man. My pops, he’s always been a cool dude, and he made sure that I dressed the part. You know what I mean? That’s where I got this leather jacket from. That’s where I rock these lemon pepper steppers.”

Watch the complete Extra Point interview with Trick Williams via the YouTube player embedded below.