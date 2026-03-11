Netflix Will Broadcast WWE PLEs In Germany Starting On April 1, 2026

The following press release was issued today:

Starting April 1, 2026, Netflix will broadcast WWE Premium Live Events in Germany

Berlin, March 11, 2026 – Starting April 1, 2026, Netflix will exclusively broadcast WWE Premium Live Events (PLE) in Germany – available with German commentary live and on demand.

All WWE Premium Live events will not only be streamed live, but will also be available to Netflix members in Germany in all languages available on the service as part of the SVOD offering – including the original live audio version with German commentators Calvin Knie and Tim Haber.

WrestleMania 42, the biggest WWE event of the year, kicks off WWE Premium Live Events on Netflix in Germany in April. The event will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 18 and 19 and will feature WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan and many more.

Starting April 2026, WWE Premium Live Events will also be available in all languages available on the service, including German live-commentary, for Netflix members in Austria.