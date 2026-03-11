WWE Signs Three New International Talents

According to PWInsider.com, WWE has signed three new international talents: Egyptian wrestler Ahmed Essam, German wrestler Delia Schweitzer, and Swedish wrestler Ellen B. Akkeson.

It is currently unclear whether these wrestlers have started training at the WWE Performance Center or if they will begin training at a later date. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Essam has a background in powerlifting and amateur wrestling.

According to his Instagram page, he is a two-time winner of the Arab Wrestling Championship and a world wrestling champion. On the other hand, Akkeson’s Instagram account states that she is a National Champion in powerlifting, strongwoman competitions, and streetlifting. She is also a world champion in arm wrestling.

Additionally, both Essam and Schweitzer participated in the WWE SummerSlam tryouts held last year.