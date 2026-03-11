Trick Williams Talks Global Popularity Of ‘Whoop That Trick’ Theme Song

WWE star Trick Williams spoke with Mark McClune of Arizona Family/CBS 5 about various topics, including fan support and the worldwide popularity of his theme song.

Williams said, “It’s unbelievable, man. I know just since my journey began, I’ve come a very long way. And shout out to my man Al Capone, the original songwriter of ‘Whoop That Trick.’ He reached out to me and said, ‘Man, look what you’re doing for the culture,’ you know what I mean? It’s bigger than me at this point, man. This is worldwide at this point. And that feels awesome to be the flag bearer of the culture in the WWE Universe. It feels pretty good.”

On wrestling with his siblings as a kid:

“Man, more than you know. Like, I’ve been kicked through a wall. Sadly, I hate to say this; my little brother, I broke his collarbone. No, this is 20 years ago, this is 20 years ago. We had a Royal Rumble on the bed, and somebody had to go. And that was — who knew I would be doing this now for a living, you know what I mean? And I haven’t broken any collarbones since then.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

