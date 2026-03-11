WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 3/6/2026

According to WrestleNomics, last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network averaged 1.190 million viewers, with a rating of 0.27 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decrease of 13.71% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.379 million and a decline of 20.59% from the previous week’s rating of 0.34 in the same demographic.

This latest rating is the lowest for WWE SmackDown in three weeks, following a rating of 0.26 when the show was aired on Syfy. However, total viewership is up from the 1.113 million viewers recorded two weeks ago, also on Syfy.

Current data shows that WWE SmackDown is averaging a rating of 0.277 in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.152 million viewers in 2026. This contrasts with a rating of 0.468 and 1.554 million viewers during the same time period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against the new Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.