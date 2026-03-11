Viewership Numbers For March 2nd Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the episode of WWE RAW that aired on March 2 averaged 3 million global viewers, marking a 7.14% increase from the February 23 episode, which had 2.8 million viewers.

In the United States, the show ranked third on the weekly chart. For comparison, the February 23 episode of RAW was seventh globally and fifth in the U.S. Overall, RAW placed in the top 10 in 23 countries, including Bolivia (#4), Bahamas (#10), Canada (#7), Ecuador (#8), Guatemala (#6), Honduras (#10), Mexico (#5), Nicaragua (#7), Panama (#10), El Salvador (#8), Trinidad and Tobago (#7), United States (#3), Bulgaria (#9), United Kingdom (#10), Egypt (#4), Bahrain (#6), India (#8), Jordan (#7), Kuwait (#6), Lebanon (#7), Sri Lanka (#8), Oman (#8), and Saudi Arabia (#4).

Several segments from the March 2 episode circulated on official social media accounts. One of the most viewed clips featured CM Punk addressing Roman Reigns after a match, which reached approximately 1.5 million views on WWE’s YouTube channel. Another popular segment involved Seth Rollins confronting Paul Heyman, accumulating around 1.2 million views.

The March 2 episode was headlined by a segment featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and “The OTC” Roman Reigns.