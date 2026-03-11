WWE Files Trademark For “Myka Lockwood”

WWE recently submitted a trademark application for the name “Myka Lockwood” on Monday, March 9, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services.

There has been no information yet on who will use this ring name, but the company has also applied for trademarks for several new ring names in recent weeks. These include Kai Kavari, Tristan Angels, Dorian Van Dux, CJ Valor, Santi Rivera, and Romeo Moreno.

Mike D Vecchio confirmed late last month that Dorian Van Dux is his ring name, while Tristan Angels is the new name for Nathan Cranton, previously known as Nathan Angel.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

