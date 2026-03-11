Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

In a highly anticipated matchup, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley will defend her title against Izzi Dame from The Culling in a Steel Cage Match.

Additionally, Fatal Influence’s WWE Speed Women’s Champion Fallon Henley will put her title on the line against Wren Sinclair from WrenQCC. In tag team action, Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will compete against Birth Right in a WWE NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

Also scheduled for the show is a 6-Man Tag Team Match featuring Los Americanos (El Grando Americano, Rayo Americano, and Bravo Americano) taking on The Vanity Project, which includes WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor. Furthermore, the event will celebrate Booker T Appreciation Night.

Previously announced for the episode, Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her title against Sol Ruca and ZARIA in a Triple Threat Match.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

