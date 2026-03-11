Ridge Holland Reflects On Incident That Led To Big E’s WWE Career Ending

Former WWE star Ridge Holland spoke with Mike Rand about several topics, including a significant incident that occurred during a 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown. This incident ultimately reshaped both his career and the in-ring future of Big E, as it led to the end of Big E’s wrestling career.

Holland explained that the reaction was immediate once the seriousness of the injury became apparent. Big E was one of the most popular performers on the roster at that time, and the moment quickly became a focal point for fans and commentators alike. Holland noted that the situation created a lasting cloud over his time in WWE, which concluded in October 2025.

Holland said, “From that moment, Big E was a huge star and so loved. There was a massive backlash, and even me being relatively new on the roster, as well. They’re gonna have to point the finger at somebody. Yeah, they pointed the finger at me. It was kind of a black cloud in my career. I never really got past it. I couldn’t shake it. I always say, Big E’s career, unfortunately, ended that day, but I think so did mine, in a way. At least my career in WWE. I’ll always regret it. It’s one of those things I’m looking forward to putting behind me and hopefully moving on. If and when the time comes when I put my boots back on, I can reinvent myself.”

On March 11, 2022, during a tag team match on SmackDown, Big E sustained an injury when Holland executed a belly-to-belly suplex, causing Big E to land awkwardly on his head. The impact fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Medical reports subsequently confirmed that there were no ligament tears or spinal cord damage; however, the injury ultimately ended Big E’s in-ring career.

