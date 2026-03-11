Danhausen Reveals His Goals After WWE Debut

WWE newcomer Danhausen recently shared his ambitions following his memorable debut at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026.

During the event, Danhausen made his first appearance in WWE by emerging from the mysterious crate that had been teased leading into the show. The unique moment immediately drew attention from fans and added another eccentric personality to WWE programming.

Speaking in an interview with RAW Recap, Danhausen discussed what he hopes to accomplish now that he has officially arrived in WWE.

“I’ve got goals. I need to be on WrestlingMania. I think that’s be nice. Also, I hear about this Money in the Bank briefcase. And I think, you know, that’s a nice little bonus. Because you open it up, it’s full of cash I would presume. So I really wanna win that guy, because then it’s like a bonus payday for Danhausen, It’s filled with money and then I can go spend it on things. You can buy PT Cruisers and all the likes.”

Danhausen also hinted that he hopes to start competing inside the ring in the near future as he continues making his presence felt on WWE television.

“I hope [to start wrestling] soon. So far, I’m just going through and cursing some foes, trying to make some friends — possibly setting up some matches so I can win. And then that gives me more money, and then it gives me more likely chance to get on the truck.”

With his signature humor and unique character already making an impression, it remains to be seen how quickly Danhausen will transition from mysterious appearances to full-time competition in WWE.