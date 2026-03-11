Maxxine Dupri Opens Up About Social Media Hate From Wrestling Fans

WWE star Maxxine Dupri recently opened up about the criticism she faces online and how she has learned to handle the negativity that often comes with being a public figure in professional wrestling.

During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Dupri was asked about the most difficult aspects of her career. While she enjoys the challenge of performing in the ring and learning new moves in front of a global audience, she admitted that the mental strain of constant travel and time away from home can be one of the toughest parts of the job.

“I signed up to learn this new craft and try new moves and do it in front of the world and it’s fun. So I do enjoy that,” Dupri said. “The part that actually is like — it’s still challenging, but the part that’s truly hard is like mentally being away from home. You’re probably, like, so numb to this, but for me, sometimes if I catch a glimpse of something online, I don’t do well with that. So that’s why I got to stay off X.”

Dupri explained that she has stepped away from X (formerly Twitter) in order to protect her mental wellbeing, though she still remains active on other social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. According to her, those communities tend to feel more positive and supportive.

“Anything they say about you, I promise you I’ve thought about myself already. I don’t need you to tell me,” she explained. “And I also think, like, I’ve never said anything outright mean about another person that wasn’t coming from a place of my own insecurity.”

She added that maintaining this perspective has helped her stay focused on improving as a performer rather than getting distracted by outside criticism.

Dupri currently competes on WWE Raw and recently wrapped up a storyline feud with Becky Lynch. During that rivalry, Dupri achieved a major milestone by capturing the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship in November 2025, defeating Lynch for the first championship victory of her WWE career. Her reign lasted nearly 50 days.

She is now involved in a new program with veteran WWE star Natalya as she continues to develop her in-ring career.