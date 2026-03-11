Backstage Update On WWE Women’s Matches Planned For WrestleMania 42

WWE is reportedly preparing to feature a historic number of women’s matches at WWE WrestleMania 42 this April in Las Vegas.

According to reports, the current internal goal is to include six women’s matches on the card, which would represent a record for the event. WWE creative is expected to gradually reveal additional bouts in the coming weeks as the road to WrestleMania continues.

So far, two championship matches have been officially announced for the show. Stephanie Vaquer will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan, who secured the opportunity by winning the WWE Royal Rumble 2026.

In another marquee matchup, Jade Cargill is set to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, who earned her title shot by winning the WWE Elimination Chamber 2026.

Beyond the world title matches, several other women’s bouts are reportedly being discussed for the card. A long-running rivalry between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch is widely expected to culminate at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Nia Jax and Lash Legend are also anticipated to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

One of the biggest talking points heading into the event involves the WWE Women’s United States Championship. Since Chelsea Green captured the inaugural championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2024, the title has changed hands multiple times but has yet to be defended on a Premium Live Event — including the all-women’s WWE Evolution show.

According to Ibou of the Self Made Sessions podcast, WWE initially planned a triple-threat championship match at WrestleMania featuring Giulia defending against Tiffany Stratton and Jordynne Grace.

However, those plans may need to be adjusted after Grace reportedly suffered an ankle injury during a match against Alba Fyre on WWE Main Event last week. While the full extent of the injury remains unclear, WWE may instead move forward with a singles match between Giulia and Stratton.

In recent weeks, Giulia has attempted several routes to secure a spot on the WrestleMania card. She unsuccessfully attempted to enter the Women’s Elimination Chamber match and also pursued the Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Kiana James, though neither opportunity resulted in a WrestleMania match — at least for now.

With several weeks remaining before WrestleMania 42, additional women’s matches are expected to be confirmed as WWE continues shaping the final card.