Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 3/14/2026

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings on Wednesday night at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California, for this week’s episode of Collision.

Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight def. Don Callis Family’s El Clon.

– Triangle of Madness (AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Julia Hart and Skye Blue) def. Viva Van, Tatevik and Charisma. After the match, Thekla cut a promo saying she was tired of Kris Statlander and that Statlander was afraid of her. Thekla also said her AEW Revolution opponent couldn’t run away on Sunday. Statlander then made her way out and brawled with Thekla, then dropped a belt between them before turning her back to Thekla. Thekla then went after Statlander with the belt and Statlander eventually went down, but got back up and turned her back for more. Thekla then beat Statlander down and left. Statlander then got the mic and said Thekla should not be afraid of her, but rather what she would need to do to keep Statlander down at Revolution.

– Don Callis Family’s Mark Davis def. Komander.

– The Demand (AEW National Champion Ricochet, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) def. Bang Bang Gang. After the match, Ricochet cut a promo talking about the Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW National Title, saying he was going to walk out as champion and didn’t care if Tony Khan doesn’t like it.

– Lena Kross def. Mina Shirakawa.

– Don Callis Family’s Andrade El Idolo def. Máscara Dorada. After the match, Bandido came out on stage and was attacked by Roppongi Vice. Brody King then made the save and Brodido fought them off, but Andrade had already left the ringside area for a woman in the crowd.