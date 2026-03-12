Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution 2026

AEW has recently announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV), scheduled for this weekend.

On the Zero Hour pre-show, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against Lena Kross.

Additionally, The Dogs, consisting of David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gabe Kidd, will face Roderick Strong, Darby Allin, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy from The Conglomeration in a trios match. Moreover, “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will participate in the 21-Man Black Jack Battle Royale, where The Demand’s AEW National Champion Ricochet will also defend his title.

Previously announced matches include Big Boom! A.J. of the Costco Guys competing in a singles match, and “Timeless” Toni Storm facing Marina Shafir from The Death Riders in a singles bout with the stipulation that no one is allowed at ringside.

In addition, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, the AEW Women’s World Champion from Triangle of Madness, will defend her title against Kris Statlander in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match. The Don Callis Family’s AEW World Trios Champions—“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis—will defend their titles against JetSpeed, which includes “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Mistico.

AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title in a Texas Deathmatch against “Hangman” Adam Page. The stipulation for this match states that if Page loses, he will be unable to compete for the World Title again.

Furthermore, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, featuring Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against The Young Bucks, comprised of Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Bandido will face Andrade El Ídolo from the Don Callis Family in a singles match, while Brody King will take on Swerve Strickland in another singles matchup.

Finally, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita from the Don Callis Family in a No Time Limit Match.

AEW Revolution 2026 is set for Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will air live on Pay-Per-View.