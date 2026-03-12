Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (3/14/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, taking place at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California.

This episode will serve as the go-home show for AEW Revolution. The taped show is scheduled to air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In the matches for this week, Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family will face Máscara Dorada in a singles match. Lena Kross is set to take on Mina Shirakawa in another singles match. Additionally, Don Callis Family’s El Clon will battle JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight, and Mark Davis, also from the Don Callis Family, will face Komander in singles action.

In trios competition, The Demand, featuring AEW National Champion Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun, will take on Bang Bang Gang. The Triangle of Madness, which includes AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue, will also be in action. We will also hear from Kris Statlander ahead of her AEW Women’s World Title Match at Revolution against Thekla.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.