Renee Paquette Talks Learning And Adapting In Wrestling Media

AEW personality Renee Paquette spoke with TV Insider about various topics, including the new generation of broadcasters like Lexi Nair and Arkady Aura, and expressed her enjoyment in helping them.

Paquette said, “I love to be able to help the other girls. That’s something I didn’t have as much time to do when I was in WWE. With the time I spent there, and the things I learned there and the experience I have for the duration of my career, I love being able to help these other girls out. Someone like Lexi [Nair] I think has grown so much. She is so great and awesome to work with. She always has a good attitude. She always wants to learn more. She will be doing Ring of Honor tapings till whatever time in the morning. She wants to be there and get better. It’s the same for Arkady Aura. I’m not a ring announcer, so I can’t contribute with that, but with all the prep she does wanting to get all the names right and pronunciations right, especially when you have all these wrestlers coming in. You have guys from CMLL and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so you want to make sure you’re on your game with that stuff. To see these girls grow and develop, I love that. Even with the WWE side, to see what Jackie Redmond has been able to do over there. Her and I go way back, so it’s really fun for me to see her in that role at WWE.”

On working with RJ City on different projects:

“Being able to expand with RJ, that guy is such a Swiss army knife with what he can do. Whether it’s hosting stuff, writing stuff, working on different pitches or ideas. We just put out an ‘Everything You Need to Know About AEW,’ putting people up to speed on AEW in case you’re a new fan and don’t know what the entry point might be. It’s cool to be able to see things from POV and different topics we could go with. It’s a new concept, so we’re fleshing it out as we go. Even doing Meal & a Match, that was something he and I had spoken about a long time. To see that come to fruition, I wish we could have done more with it, but it’s the nature of the business and how it works. Maybe we’ll get to explore that again at some point. It’s cool to wear the different hats I’ve been able to wear in my career, especially in AEW where we have the creativity to do that. It’s really fulfilling to do all those things and feel you are actually contributing to make stuff better.”

On being able to adapt and learn with the times:

“I do have all this experience, but I never think I know it all. There is still more to learn. The game changes. As much as I love being able to help other young girls and their talents in different situations, it’s also cool for me to learn from them with how things are changing and operating. It’s funny when that starts to happen where you’ve been doing it long enough you can’t see these changes and say, ‘When I came up, we did it this way.’ Now things are changing. You never know it all. It’s that love of the game. I love what I do. I’ve chosen this career path. I want to do it for a very long time. I want to be old in sequined f**kin’ blazers where people are trying to pull me off the stage with one of those old hooks. It’s being able to adapt and enjoying it and knowing each time a camera is in your face to do the absolute best you can.”