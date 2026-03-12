Backstage Update On Will Ospreay’s AEW Return

PWMania.com previously reported that top AEW star Will Ospreay has been out of in-ring action since July of last year due to a neck injury.

He was written off TV during All In: Texas and has since undergone surgery to repair herniated discs.

According to Fightful Select, Ospreay has been training in the ring recently, and things look promising for his return to the level he was previously competing at.

The report also mentions a possible return in the spring, with the hope that AEW can include him in their plans for All In: London 2026. However, it’s important to clarify that the word “possible” is key here, and no official return window has been confirmed at this time.