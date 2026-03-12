Jamie Hayter Believes Women’s Wrestlers Face More Scrutiny Than Men

AEW star Jamie Hayter recently discussed various topics, including women’s wrestling, in an interview with Soundsphere Magazine.

Hayter said, “There’s been a lot of changes for the better, but I can’t sit here and be like, ‘It’s so great now!’ because there’s just so much more work that can be done. But I can’t say that there haven’t been changes, because there have – and all the women have worked so hard for them. But there’s still stuff to be done.”

On women’s wrestlers still facing greater scrutiny than the men:

“I feel like as a woman, we are probably under the microscope a lot more than men are. If you have a bad match, then it’s like ‘Oh my god, you’re the worst wrestler ever’. Whereas a guy could have a bad match and it’s like, ‘Oh well’, or if you don’t look a certain way, then they don’t like that either.”

On fans questioning her new ’70s-inspired look and making Scooby-Doo comparisons:

“It’s just all these things that kind of pile on top of being a woman’s wrestler, right? I think it adds to the anxiety and the pressure of performing.”

On a recent RevPro card not featuring any women’s wrestlers:

“There are plenty of women in the UK who don’t get opportunities, who aren’t wrestling on the show. There’s definitely plenty of them around. A promoter’s gonna be a promoter at the end of the day. Some promoters, I think very clearly don’t care about women’s wrestling.”