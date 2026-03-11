Steph De Lander Reveals Details Behind Her TNA Departure

Former TNA Wrestling star Steph De Lander recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful about various topics, including the remaining time on her TNA contract before her departure.

De Lander said, “I think every case is different. I think in this situation, I asked for my release immediately and I had it the next day. I think they probably knew that it was also in their best interest to not try to keep me locked in. Because also if they were gonna keep me locked in for another three months, because my deal was up in June, are they paying me for the rest of the time, for each day that there is? Like what happens there? We had the conversation, I asked my release, so did Mance, we got the papers the next day. There’s no ‘no compete’ or anything like that. We are completely free out and ready to go. That has been good, at least.”

You can check out De Lander’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)