Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+. This week’s episode will air from the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a non-title match, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will face Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams).

Additionally, “The Face of the Franchise” Moose will take on The System’s “Prime” Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight. TNA International Champion Trey Miguel, along with BDE and Rich Swann, will compete against Order 4, which consists of Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler, in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. AJ Francis will also face Elijah in a singles match.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.