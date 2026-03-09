Gail Kim Says Bayley Would Have Fit Perfectly In TNA Knockouts Division

Gail Kim recently shared high praise for Bayley, saying she believes the WWE star would have thrived in the original TNA Wrestling Knockouts division.

The comments came after Bayley revealed during an appearance on Busted Open Radio that she would love the opportunity to work with other promotions in the future, specifically mentioning AAA and TNA as places she’d be interested in exploring.

Bayley also spoke about her admiration for the Knockouts division, calling it one of her childhood inspirations and praising Kim as one of her all-time favorite wrestlers.

Kim responded on social media with a glowing endorsement of the former WWE Women’s Champion.

“Bayley is a timeless wrestler,” Kim wrote. “She would fit into any division in any generation, especially our OG KO division! Oh and what an awesome human too.”

Bayley previously revealed that she actually had a tryout with TNA around 2010, years before she eventually signed with WWE and went on to become one of the company’s most accomplished stars.

Her last televised match took place on the February 16 episode of WWE Raw, where she competed in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Natalya and Asuka.

Bayley is now preparing for a major opportunity on the March 9 episode of Raw in Seattle, where she will compete in a Gauntlet Match. The winner will earn a title opportunity against AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

The opportunity comes after Bayley previously spoke about the emotional disappointment of being removed from her planned match at WrestleMania 41. With a potential title shot now on the line, she has a chance to secure a prominent role on this year’s card.