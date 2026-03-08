Mance Warner And Steph De Lander Make Surprise GCW Return

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander have officially returned to Game Changer Wrestling.

The duo made a surprise appearance during the main event of GCW So Alive on Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Their arrival immediately reunited them with the Second Gear Crew—AJ Gray and Matthew Justice—as they fought off an attack from members of VNDL48.

The confrontation involved Atticus Cogar and Otis Cogar, which quickly escalated into a six-man tag team match. The bout ultimately saw the Cogars and Christian Napier pick up the victory.

After the event, De Lander posted a now-deleted video on social media referencing the couple’s recent departure from Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

“I’m not gonna let a businessman with a hat tell me when my career is over. Mance & SDL are back in GCW,” De Lander said, appearing to take a direct shot at TNA management.

Their return marks a major development for GCW, where the pair have long been known as the “First Couple of GCW.”

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Warner and De Lander had quit TNA after the company informed De Lander that she would not be cleared to wrestle again. According to De Lander, Carlos Silva personally relayed the decision during a phone call.

Speaking with TMZ, De Lander explained the conversation that led to their exit.

“I received a phone call on Monday of this week that basically they never wanted to let me wrestle at TNA again,” she said. “They just didn’t feel comfortable with that. So then I made the decision to leave, and my husband did too in solidarity.”

Warner, who had been gaining momentum in TNA’s heavy-hitter division, chose to leave the promotion alongside his wife rather than continue with the company.

Before her TNA run, De Lander competed in WWE under the ring name Persia Pirotta until her release in 2022. She debuted for TNA in 2023, and her partnership with Warner quickly became one of the promotion’s most talked-about acts after he joined the company in 2025.

Their sudden departure from TNA and immediate return to GCW has already generated major buzz across the independent wrestling scene.