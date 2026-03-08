Update On Reports Of Konnan’s Health Situation

Reports circulating from Mexico indicate that Konnan has reportedly undergone a leg amputation following ongoing health complications.

According to a report from PWInsider, there has not yet been an official public statement from Konnan regarding the situation. However, industry sources reportedly believe the information being circulated is accurate.

The initial claim was made by the social media account elplancitas, which wrote on Twitter/X that Carlos Santiago Espada, Konnan’s real name, had a leg amputated due to ongoing medical issues. The report also stated that the 62-year-old veteran has been in a delicate health condition while hospitalized in San Diego, California.

Additional context was provided by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, who noted that Konnan has been dealing with serious health problems for several weeks.

“He’s been in rough shape for a while now, probably since the last time he was on AAA television, so it’s probably been six weeks,” Meltzer said. “I don’t know all of the details. I believe that he will probably be addressing it soon. He’s been in and out of the hospital, mostly in, that much I know.”

Konnan has battled numerous health issues over the years. In 2007, he underwent a kidney transplant after suffering organ failure. More recently, he required dialysis treatment in 2022 due to kidney complications related to a severe bout of COVID-19 in 2021.

Despite his health struggles, Konnan has remained active in the professional wrestling industry. He continues to host his podcast and has worked with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide as a commentator and creative figure.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern lucha libre, Konnan rose to prominence during the 1990s in AAA and later gained international recognition in World Championship Wrestling as part of the nWo Wolfpac faction.

As of now, no official statement has been released directly from Konnan regarding the reports, though many within the wrestling community have expressed concern and support for the veteran performer.