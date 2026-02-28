John Morrison Loses Hair vs. Hair Match At CMLL Arena Mexico

Former WWE star John Morrison stepped into unfamiliar territory on Friday night, competing under the name Johnny Consejo at a major event for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre inside the legendary Arena México.

In the main event, Morrison faced Ángel de Oro in a traditional lucha libre hair vs. hair match — a stipulation deeply rooted in Mexican wrestling culture, where losing one’s hair carries significant symbolic weight.

Oro secured the victory after connecting with a frog splash, earning the right to shave Morrison’s head.

However, the aftermath added another dramatic twist.

Following the loss, Johnny initially resisted allowing the full head shaving to take place. Tensions escalated until Oro delivered a superkick, after which the official proceeded to shave Morrison’s head in the center of the ring.

Hair vs. hair matches in CMLL are treated as major career moments, often marking turning points for performers. For Morrison, the bout represented a rare and high-profile appearance in Mexico’s oldest promotion — and a dramatic visual moment that instantly generated buzz across social media.

Whether this was a one-off appearance or the start of a deeper run in Mexico remains to be seen, but stepping into Arena México for a stipulation match of that magnitude is no small statement.