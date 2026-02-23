Earl Hebner Honored By PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling recently honored the legendary WWE referee Earl Hebner by welcoming him to the “PROGRESS Family.” They shared a video on their Twitter (X) account showing Hebner being presented with an official PROGRESS referee T-shirt.

PROGRESS wrote, “Earlier today, we had the incredible honour of welcoming Hall of Fame Referee Earl Hebner to the PROGRESS Family.

In tribute to his immense contributions to the wrestling industry, PROGRESS Co-Owner Lee McAteer presented Earl with an official PROGRESS Referee shirt.

Thank you, Earl, for everything you’ve done!

Your legacy will always be cherished and continuously respected in the world of professional wrestling.

Special Thanks: FTLOW

#PROGRESSwrestling

#WrestlingCommunity”

Earl Hebner, who officiated matches at the “For The Love Of Wrestling” convention for PROGRESS, has refereed some of the most iconic bouts in wrestling history, including Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at The Main Event in 1988 and the infamous Montreal Screwjob.

He left WWE in 2005 and has since made appearances in TNA, AEW, and other promotions. Notably, he officiated the Cody Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis match at All In in 2018. In 2015, Hebner was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.