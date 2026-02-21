PROGRESS Wrestling For The Love of Progress 4 Results – February 20, 2026

On Friday, February 20th, PROGRESS Wrestling returned to the B.E.C. Arena for its big event, “Chapter 191: For The Love Of Progress 4.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV+.

The main event saw the PROGRESS Wrestling Men’s World Champion, Man Like DeReiss, team up with Simon Miller and Charles Crowley to face off with Saxon Huxley, Bullit, and Jack Morris.

We also saw a Super Strong Style 16 Women’s Tournament First Round match between Shotzi Blackheart and Lana Austin, Kid Lykos face off with Spike Trivet, Melissa Fierce put her PWC Ladies Championship on the line against Session Moth Martina, Sam Bailey go one-on-one with Kouga, and The Young Guns face off with Sanity to crown new number one contenders for the PROGRESS World Tag Team Championships. Check out the full results down below.