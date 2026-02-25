Jim Cornette Blasts Donald Trump Following State Of The Union

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette shared a strong reaction to Donald Trump following the State of the Union address delivered on February 24, 2026.

Taking to Twitter/X after the speech, Cornette posted a sharply worded critique of the President’s remarks.

“Last night, instead of a leader, we got to listen to an obnoxious, babbling fool in obvious mental decline spew forth a bukkake of lies, bullshit and grievances, blaming others for his criminality and incompetence while embarrassing all of America in front of the world–AGAIN.”

Cornette, who has never shied away from expressing political opinions publicly, has been an outspoken critic of Trump in the past. His latest comments quickly generated reactions across social media, with supporters and detractors weighing in on the statement.

As of this writing, Trump has not responded to Cornette's remarks.