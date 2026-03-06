Stardom Cinderella Tournament Night 1 Results – March 6, 2026

Non Title 1st Round Match Of The 2026 Cinderella Tournament

Rian defeated High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori via Roll Up (7:44)

Champion vs. Champion 1st Round Match Of The 2026 Cinderella Tournament

New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion Fukigen Death via German Suplex (4:47)

1st Round Match Of The 2026 Cinderella Tournament

Rana Yagami defeated Waka Tsukiyama via Beat Beater (7:15)

1st Round Match Of The 2026 Cinderella Tournament

Natsupoi defeated Tabata via Poi Rock (8:45)

Non Title 1st Round Match Of The 2026 Cinderella Tournament

Future Of Stardom Champion Hanako vs. Yuria Hime ends in a Draw (9:59) (Both went Over The Top Rope) (Both ladies are eliminated) (Aya Sakura gets a bye to the Quarter Finals)

1st Round Match Of The 2026 Cinderella Tournament

Maki Itoh defeated Kikyo Furusawa via Ito Deluxe (13:07)

1st Round Match Of The 2026 Cinderella Tournament

Saori Anou vs. Fuwa Chan ends in a Draw (10:56) (Both went Over The Top Rope) (Both ladies are eliminated) (Maki Itoh gets a bye to the Quarter Finals)

1st Round Match Of The 2026 Cinderella Tournament

Hanan defeated Momo Kohgo via Backdrop Hold (11:37)