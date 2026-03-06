Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 3/5/2026

TNA Wrestling conducted its most recent television tapings last night at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. These tapings were for upcoming episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and Xplosion. According to reports, the tapings seemed to be intended for the March 26th show, as the entrance monitor indicated that Sacrifice was scheduled for “tomorrow.”

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Xplosion:

– Mila Moore def. Myla Grace.

– Order 4’s Jason Hotch def. Ricky Sosa.

– The Home Town Man def. Moses.

TNA iMPACT:

– Mr. Elegance def. “Action” Mike Jackson. After the match, the Elegance Brand attacked Jackson and ODB made her way out to make the save. She then laid out Mr. Elegance with a chair.

– Order 4’s Mustafa Ali def. BDE. After the match, Order 4 attacked BDE and TNA International Champion Trey Miguel made his way out to make the save, but got outnumbered. Lady then made her way out and hit a rana off the top onto Ali.

– Buff Bagwell appeared and did an interview from the stage. He spoke about his amputation and asked fans to forgive him for his behavior for the past couple of decades, and said that if they can get behind him he’ll walk down the ring and compete for TNA one final time. Frankie Kazarian then made his way out and trashed Bagwell on the mic before Elijah ran him off. He then asked Bagwell to walk with him.

– TNA World Tagg Team Champion Jeff Hardy def. The System’s “The Most Professional Wrestler” Bryan Myers. After the match, The System attacked The Hardys and The Righteous made the save. Moose then made his way down to the ring to go after Bear Bronson, who was left alone in the ring.

– Moose def. The System’s Bear Bronson. The System tried to interfere but members of the Atlanta Falcons held them back. Moose and his crew then celebrated in the ring.