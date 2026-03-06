Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, which will air next week from the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In an Atlanta Street Fight, “The Face of the Franchise” Moose will clash with The System’s “Prime” Cedric Alexander. Additionally, TNA International Champion Trey Miguel, along with BDE and Rich Swann, will face Order 4—comprised of Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler—in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. AJ Francis will also compete against Elijah in a singles match.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.