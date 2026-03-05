Trey Miguel Explains Why He Returned To TNA Wrestling

TNA International Champion Trey Miguel appeared on the “I Love Wrestling” podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his reasons for returning to the company.

Miguel said, “Talking to TNA. It was one of those things where I had some difficult decisions to make. I’ll be the first to tell you, I texted a friend at home, ‘Hey, bud, can I apply to work at AT&T with you and sell cell phones?’ He sent me all the paperwork for the application. I looked at it and was like, ‘God knows I don’t want to do this. I’ve worked so hard as a professional wrestler and given 16 years of my life. I don’t want to start over at 31 years old.’ And then, I had a conversation with Tommy Dreamer, and Tommy was like, ‘We’re going to bring you back. We want you back. We’re going to do something big this time.’ That was contingent on if I decided to re-sign. He had a talk with Carlos Silva, and everyone told me where everyone’s mind was. I was like, ‘I would absolutely love to come back to TNA. TNA has always treated me like family. I look at them like family. That’s where I will retire my career one day. I don’t care where wrestling takes me. TNA gave me my start, and that’s where I’m going to put a cap on it when this is all done.’ It was really nice to know that they valued me the same way I valued them.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)