Mance Warner And Steph De Lander Reportedly Quit TNA Wrestling

A developing situation within TNA Wrestling has reportedly resulted in the departure of two roster members. According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, both Mance Warner and his wife, Steph De Lander, have effectively quit the promotion following a serious disagreement regarding medical clearance.

The situation reportedly stems from TNA’s decision not to medically clear De Lander for an in-ring return after a long-term injury. Sources indicated that the company informed the 29-year-old wrestler that she would not be allowed to compete under the TNA banner again due to concerns surrounding her injury status.

Seeking further evaluation, De Lander reportedly pursued a second opinion from a spinal specialist associated with WWE. That doctor allegedly cleared her to return to competition, creating a significant divide between her personal medical assessment and TNA’s internal decision.

De Lander later took to social media to state that she has been medically cleared, but the disagreement with the promotion appears to have led to the current fallout.

De Lander has not competed in a singles match since May 2024 while recovering from the injury. Before stepping away from the ring, she had established herself as a notable presence in the Knockouts division.

Warner, meanwhile, had been featured regularly in TNA programming, particularly within the mid-card and tag team scene. Reports suggest that both performers may complete their remaining obligations during the current set of television tapings before officially departing the company.

As of now, TNA Wrestling has not issued a public statement addressing the situation.