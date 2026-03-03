TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 2/26/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC attracted an average viewership of 233,000 and received a rating of 0.03 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This viewership figure remains the same as the previous week, but the rating has decreased by 40% from last week’s rating of 0.05 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these numbers do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+ streaming services.

The 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic ties the lowest point for TNA iMPACT during its run on AMC. The show had also garnered a rating of 0.03 on the January 22nd episode, which was the first episode after its premiere on AMC. Additionally, the viewership figure matches the lowest since the January 29th episode, which drew 201,000 viewers.

It appears that TNA iMPACT on AMC may have found a leveling off point. Notably, there were no special events airing opposite iMPACT this past week. The top-rated show for the night was CBS’s “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” which received a rating of 0.40 in the key 18-49 demographic and attracted 5.557 million viewers. However, since it’s still early in the show’s run, if this is indeed the leveling off point, the numbers are strong compared to their previous ratings while on AXS TV.

TNA iMPACT lacks favorable historical data for comparison due to the absence of metrics from 2024 and 2025. However, in 2026, TNA iMPACT is averaging a rating of 0.041 in the key 18-49 demographic and 215,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by The System (comprising Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Cedric Alexander, and Bear Bronson) going up against TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in an 8-man tag team match.