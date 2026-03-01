Backstage News On Danhausen’s WWE Debut

The reveal of Danhausen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 has reportedly created internal debate within WWE.

According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer compared the segment to the infamous Gobbledygooker debut from 1990, suggesting the execution felt similarly over-the-top and polarizing. Danhausen emerged from the now-infamous mystery crate in Chicago, stepping out of a casket alongside a group of painted dancers before the lights dropped and the act vanished.

Meltzer stated that bringing Danhausen in under Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s creative leadership was not a unanimous decision backstage. Some officials reportedly pushed hard for his signing, while others were resistant. In Meltzer’s view, those who were skeptical may feel validated by what he described as a mixed-at-best live reaction in Chicago. However, he emphasized that one night does not determine a talent’s long-term trajectory and noted that Danhausen will likely get additional opportunities.

Bryan Alvarez added that Danhausen’s upside may not be tied solely to in-ring positioning. He pointed out that the “Very Nice, Very Evil” persona has historically connected strongly with niche audiences, conventions, and live appearances—even without consistent national television exposure. Alvarez speculated that WWE could lean into that strength, potentially positioning Danhausen as a unique brand representative or ambassador-type figure who excels at external appearances and specialty roles.

Whether the debut ultimately becomes a cult-hit moment or a misfire will depend on follow-up booking. For now, the reaction—both from the United Center crowd and inside WWE headquarters—has been described as sharply divided.