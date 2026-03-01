Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s AEW Status Following Elimination Chamber

According to Fightful Select, Chris Jericho is still listed on the AEW roster page, indicating that he is likely still under contract with the company.

AEW typically keeps its roster page up to date, and there was no possibility of Jericho making an appearance at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.

The report also noted that AEW has extended Jericho’s current deal beyond February 28 due to the time he had taken off. This suggests there were no plans for him to be the individual inside the mystery crate.

Last month, it was reported that AEW had frozen Jericho’s contract.

Jericho has not appeared on AEW television since April 2025, when he informed his Learning Tree stablemates, Bryan Keith and Big Bill, that he was taking some time off.

There is currently no information available regarding when Jericho will return to AEW TV, but updates will be provided as they become available.