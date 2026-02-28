Danhausen Makes WWE Debut At Elimination Chamber

The mystery has officially been solved.

During the 2026 edition of WWE Elimination Chamber, Danhausen made his long-awaited WWE debut as the man inside the infamous crate.

The human-sized box, which had appeared across WWE Raw> and WWE SmackDown in recent weeks, was positioned on the stage in Chicago. General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis approached the crate and opened it — revealing a casket inside.

Moments later, the casket lid swung open, and Danhausen rose from within to a thunderous reaction from the United Center crowd. Adding to the spectacle, dancers dressed in matching Danhausen face paint accompanied his entrance, leaning fully into his theatrical “Very Nice, Very Evil” persona.

The debut comes just days after Danhausen’s contract with AEW officially expired, making him a free agent. He had been the betting odds favorite to emerge from the crate, and reports dating back to late 2025 indicated that WWE had significant interest in bringing him in.

With one of the most elaborate debuts of the year, Danhausen has officially entered WWE — and in the most on-brand way possible.