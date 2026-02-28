Danhausen Removed From AEW Roster Page

The wrestling world is buzzing after Danhausen was officially removed from the All Elite Wrestling roster page as of Saturday, signaling what appears to be the end of his run with the company.

The “Very Nice, Very Evil” star had been with AEW since January 2022. However, his profile was deleted following a string of cryptic social media posts hinting that he had finally attained his “freedom.” Among the posts was an image of Genie being freed in Aladdin, along with the song “Freedom Slam,” fueling speculation that his contract situation had reached its conclusion.

Danhausen’s departure follows a rocky stretch behind the scenes. In August 2025, reports surfaced that he had requested his release, which was initially denied. AEW instead extended his contract into February 2026 due to injury time added from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in 2023. With that extension now seemingly expired, his roster removal strongly suggests the deal has officially run its course.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on the possibility of Danhausen landing in WWE under the leadership of Triple H. While noting he may not fit the mold of a traditional main-event talent for the current regime, Meltzer emphasized his unique upside as a cult-favorite character capable of strong merchandise sales and early crowd engagement.

The timing has only intensified speculation. WWE programming has featured a mysterious human-sized crate appearing across WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, marked with instructions not to open it until February 28 — the date of WWE Elimination Chamber in Chicago. Danhausen is currently the betting favorite to emerge from the box, and his close friendship with CM Punk only adds fuel to the fire.

As of now, neither AEW nor Danhausen have issued an official statement, but historically, removal from the company roster page has been a definitive indicator of a departure. Whether this leads to a WWE debut tonight or simply marks the beginning of his next independent chapter remains to be seen.