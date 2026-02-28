CM Punk Criticizes WWE Creative Tropes Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

CM Punk is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber, but the champion is already critiquing some of WWE’s long-standing creative formulas.

Speaking on Morning Moshpit on February 27, 2026, Punk took issue with one of wrestling’s most common WrestleMania-season story devices: rivals being forced to team together before their big showdown. With a confirmed WrestleMania 42 main event against Roman Reigns looming, Punk made it clear he has no interest in playing along with that narrative.

“The wrestling trope. How about the can the guys that are wrestling form a tag team and get along (on) the road to WrestleMania,” Punk said. “I’m not trying to tag with Roman over the next eight weeks. Oh, can they? Can they coexist? Man, shut up. The answer is no, and I’ll see you in Las Vegas.”

Punk didn’t stop there. He also suggested shaking up the traditional Elimination Chamber event layout, where Chamber matches typically open and close the show. He argued that spreading out the marquee bouts differently could elevate the entire card at the United Center.

“I feel like, here’s another trope. We start the show with an Elimination Chamber. We end the show with Elimination Chamber. Let’s get rid of that too,” Punk added. “I think either myself and Finn or Becky and AJ could benefit from possibly going first.”

The reference was to AJ Lee challenging Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, a bout Punk believes could carry the momentum of the event from the opening bell.

With Chicago serving as Punk’s hometown backdrop and WrestleMania 42 fast approaching, the champion is not just defending his title — he’s openly challenging the structure of how WWE tells its biggest stories.