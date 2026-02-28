Bronson Reed Undergoes Surgery

Bronson Reed has successfully undergone surgery to repair a torn distal biceps suffered during the February 23 episode of WWE Raw. Reed shared an update late Friday night from his hospital bed, writing, “Surgery done. Tomorrow is DAY ONE. The road back.”

The injury took place during a triple-threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jey Uso and El Grande Americano. Reed was reportedly scheduled to win and advance to the Premium Live Event in Chicago, but an audible was called mid-match after the tear occurred, resulting in Uso securing the victory instead. Reed now joins fellow Vision members Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the injury list, prompting fans to joke that the faction is “cursed.”

His absence immediately forced creative changes. On the February 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso was written off television after a mysterious backstage assault led to him being loaded into an ambulance. That development led to a qualifying match between Jacob Fatu and Logan Paul for the final Chamber spot. Paul won after interference from Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who struck Fatu with the championship belt while security was distracted by a decoy masked individual.

Logan Paul now joins Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams inside the Chamber at WWE Elimination Chamber, with the winner earning a shot at McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Reed was sent to Birmingham, Alabama immediately following the injury to consult specialists, and WWE is reportedly making heavy adjustments to the “masked man” storyline that had originally been built around him. He is expected to miss the remainder of WrestleMania season, but his message made it clear that the comeback process has already begun.